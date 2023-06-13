CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Georgia Child Starved by Parents Was Also Choked by Adult Stepbrother, Cops Say

    HORRIFIC

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Ethan Washburn

    Spalding County Sheriff's Office

    The story of a 10-year-old boy in Georgia whose neighbors found him wandering the street after being starved and beaten by his parents has taken another tragic turn. Authorities say the child from Griffin—who weighed just 36 pounds when he was found—had also been choked by his 20-year-old stepbrother. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the stepbrother, Ethan Washburn, has since been arrested alongside the boy’s parents, Krista and Tyler Schindley, who face a slate of charges related to the abuse. According to police, none of the couple’s four other children were malnourished. Georgia authorities have not shared information about the condition of the starved child since he was found.

