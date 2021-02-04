CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Clinic’s Vaccines Seized After It Gives Teachers Early Shots
Georgia officials seized hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine from a clinic that inoculated local teachers ahead of the state schedule and gave them to other health providers, WYFF reported. And the Medical Center of Elberton won’t be getting a new supply any time soon: Authorities imposed a six-month ban on new allotments for breaking protocol. The medical center is appealing the punishment, saying it had no intention of flouting Gov. Brian Kemp’s rules for who would get vaccinated first. The teachers who got vaccinated will still be able to get the second dose of the Pfizer shot on schedule.