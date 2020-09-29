Georgia Corrections Officer Fired for Third Time After Calling Inmate on Suicide Watch the N-Word

Read it at VICE News
Officer Gregory Hubert Brown has been fired from his job at a Georgia correctional facility after calling a Black inmate on suicide watch a “crazy” N-word, according to VICE News. While the sheriff’s office didn’t provide much detail on the incident, they did mention that Brown was placed on non-compensated administrative leave and said that he would be fired within three days. This is the third time that Brown has been fired from a job at a correctional facility within the last 10 years. In 2010, Brown was fired for threatening a fellow officer with violence and pushing them. In 2012, Brown was fired again from a jail for locking fellow officers into cells with inmates.