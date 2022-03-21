County Commissioner, Son Arrested for Attacking Family Member, Sheriff Says

Read it at FOX Carolina
The county commissioner in Hart County, Georgia, and his son were arrested Saturday night for allegedly violently assaulting a family member. James Ricky Carter, 64, and his son Jake Carter, 34, drove to the relative’s house around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies said. Jake allegedly then beat his 61-year-old family member in front of the victim’s grandchildren. The duo have since been charged with terroristic threats, aggravated battery and assault, firearm possession, pointing a gun at a person, and third-degree cruelty to children, the sheriff said. The deputies claim that the wounded grandfather was hospitalized and is in serious condition.