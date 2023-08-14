Georgia Court Posts Then Deletes List of Potential Trump Charges
OOPS!
Someone seemed to jump the gun on Monday when a document was posted to the Fulton County court’s website in Georgia listing criminal charges against Donald Trump—before it was swiftly deleted moments later. Reuters spotted the document, which was dated Aug. 14 with the case listed as “open.” More than a dozen charges were listed, including “Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act,” “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer” and “Filing False Documents.” However, the Fulton Count District Attorney’s office told Reuters on Monday afternoon that no charges have been filed against the former president. Georgia prosecutors have been investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state and an indictment appears to be imminent. Security has been beefed up outside the courthouse and authorities said Monday they were closing gates around the state Capitol in anticipation of protests related to “high profile indictments expected later this week.”