Georgia DA Fani Willis Is Offering Trump’s Co-Defendants Plea Deals
BIGGER FISH TO FRY
Prosecutors in Fulton County are offering plea deals to several co-defendants in Donald Trump’s RICO case, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which centers around his campaign’s attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, was the first co-defendant to take a deal in exchange for his testimony, pleading guilty to five misdemeanor charges and receiving a relatively lenient sentence of five years probation. Prosecutor Nathan Wade said last week that he planned to extend plea deals to lawyers Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell. Prosecutors have also discussed plea deals with those allegedly involved in a county-level data breach of Georgia election software, the harassment of state poll worker Ruby Freeman, and the appointment of false Trump electors, the Journal-Constitution reported. A spokesperson for DA Fani Willis did not reveal how many defendants had been approached with deals.