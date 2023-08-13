Georgia DA Has Texts, Emails Tying Trump Team to Vote Breach: CNN

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Georgia prosecutors have texts and emails that tie Donald Trump’s legal team to the unauthorized access of Coffee County’s voting systems in the days before the election of Joe Biden was to be certified, CNN reports. A “written invitation” from the local elections official who helped make the breach possible was sent to Trump allies, including a law firm hired by Trump’s attorneys, CNN says, citing sources. The invitation was then shared with former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was working with Rudy Giuliani on drumming up evidence of non-existent voter fraud that would invalidate Biden’s victory. The Georgia DA is expected to present her case to the grand jury this week.