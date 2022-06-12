Georgia Dad Suddenly Kills Child, Mom Before Killing Himself After Police Chase
GONE TOO SOON
A Georgia family drama tragically ended Sunday after a dad, having killed his 1-year-old baby’s mother Saturday night, kidnapped and killed the child before killing himself, police said. The Newtown County Sheriff’s Office said Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, traveled to the Covington home of Keshawn Washington, 38, and shot and killed her—all while her two older children, ages 11 and 12, were in the home. He also repeatedly shot the child’s grandmother on Saturday before he abducted Jaquari Bennett, 1, and fled. Police issued an Amber Alert to try and locate the pair, but as they closed in on Sunday, they said Bennett killed Jaquari before shooting himself in the head. It was unclear why Bennett went on the rampage, police said. Washington’s two older children were unharmed in the scuffle, according to WXIA, and the grandmother is in critical condition.