Georgia Dad Kidnapped Infant Daughter After Killing Mom: Cops

Police in Monroe, Georgia, arrested a man Sunday for allegedly kidnapping his 1-year-old daughter after murdering her mother. Authorities responded to a call Saturday night to find Crystal Hyatt, 31, dead at her home—with her daughter Nala Norwood missing. Police later issued an Amber Alert for Nala, saying her father Gregory Norwood kidnapped her in his blue Chevrolet Malibu. After an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Monroe Police Department, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, Norwood’s car was found at a Newton County address and he was arrested for murder and kidnapping. Nala was found safe with her grandmother in Gwinnett County, according to WTVC.