Georgia Dad on the Run After Allegedly Killing Three, Kidnapping Son

A Georgia man is on the run with his 2-year-old son after allegedly injuring the mother of his son and killing her mom, stepfather, and sister on Tuesday night.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 39, is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping following Tuesday night’s events, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. An AMBER alert has also been issued for 2-year-old King Cane Crockett.

Police say Crockett Jr. got into an altercation with the mother of his child, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French, at around 9:22 p.m. at a residence in Macon, Georgia.

He allegedly pulled out a gun during the fight, shooting French and her relatives—her 67-year-old mother, her 69-year-old stepfather, and 47-year-old sister. According to police, Crockett Jr. then fled the scene with his son in black 2007 Pontiac G5.

Officer arrived at the scene to find French’s relatives dead, and French injured. She was treated for the injuries and later released.

The police department described Crockett Jr. as 6'1" tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side. The sheriff’s office believes that he has family in Florida and California.

The toddler was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants with a white stripe on the side, and a hoodie with a Superman logo on the front.