Inmate Who Killed 2 Prison Guards Dies in Apparent Suicide
DEATH ON DEATH ROW
Just 10 days after being sentenced to death for murdering two corrections officers in 2017, Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose has died in what appeared to be a suicide, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release. According to the release, correctional officers found 29-year-old Dubose dead in his cell on Sunday evening. A coroner pronounced Dubose dead shortly before 6 p.m. Dubose, who was serving a lengthy sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault, was recently found guilty of murdering two corrections officers with another inmate. He allegedly escaped from a prison bus, disarmed the officers, and fatally shot them before going on the run for several days and committing more crimes. Dubose’s attorney called the apparent suicide “extremely devastating.”