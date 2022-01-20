Georgia Cop Quits After Saying Ahmaud Arbery ‘Got the Death Penalty’
A 20-year veteran of a Georgia police force has resigned after making a shocking comment about the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Last week, Houston County Deputy Paul Urhahn commented “that criminal arbery still got the death penalty though” on a Facebook post about the life sentences of Arbery’s killers. When public outrage ensued, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office initiated an internal investigation and concluded the deputy had “violated departmental policy.” As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Urhahn was subsequently suspended without pay. Instead of appealing the disciplinary action, Urhahn quit the force. In his resignation letter, he declared that the comment was made “during my off-duty time while exercising my Constitutional Right to Free Speech.” He indicated that he disagreed with the “manner” in which the situation was handled and that he therefore could no longer remain with the force. To do so, he added, would be “against who I am and what I believe in.”