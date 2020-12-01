Georgia Elections Official Begs Trump to ‘Stop Inspiring People to Commit Potential Acts of Violence’

Read it at 11Alive
Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia election official and a Republican, called on President Trump and his state’s GOP senators to stop pushing conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s win in the state and denounce horrific threats made against members of his staff at an impassioned press conference on Tuesday. Sterling said “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for him to give the presser was a 20-year-old election staffer being told he should be hanged for treason. “This all has to stop,” Sterling said. “All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this.” He added that the Georgia secretary of state’s wife has received “sexualized threats.”
Sterling singled out Trump as well as Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to denounce the claims. “What you don’t have the ability to do—and you need to step up and say this—is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence,” he told Trump. “Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right.”