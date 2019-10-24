CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Foster Parent Arrested After Toddler Twins Die of Heatstroke in Car
A Georgia foster parent was arrested after 3-year-old twins under her care died of heatstroke after being left in a hot car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSAV report. According to the Hinesville Police Department, Claudette Foster now faces two second-degree murder counts and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children in the deaths of Payton and Raelynn Keyes. The twins were reported missing in late September, and police found them dead hours later in a car at the home of Foster’s fiancé. “It was determined that there was a lack of supervision for the children,” Det. Bryan Wolfe told WSAV. “It allowed them to enter the vehicle and pass away.” Warrants were subsequently taken out against Foster, and she turned herself in on Oct. 14. She is currently being held without bond, and police declared her a flight risk on Tuesday because she’s not a U.S. citizen. The twins’ biological mother, Skye Keyes, reportedly claimed previously that Foster mistreated the children—slapping them in the face, punching, and hitting their heads. “There’s been several complaints,” she said.