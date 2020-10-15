Georgia GOP Candidate Storms Out of Interview When Confronted With QAnon-Linked Tweets
‘LET’S GO’
Angela Stanton-King, a Republican House candidate in Georgia and recipient of a pardon from President Trump, walked out of an on-camera interview with The Guardian covering misinformation and elections among Black voters in Georgia when confronted about her QAnon-linked tweets. “That has nothing to do with QAnon,” Stanton-King says, when asked about her tweet that began with “TRUTH BOMB” and then warned of “a major cover up for PEDOPHILIA and HUMAN TRAFFICKING.” When asked what she meant by that, she adds, “Exactly what I said.” Stanton-King then repeated the line when asked about a second tweet referencing a Wayfair child trafficking conspiracy before taking her microphone off and walking away. “We done. Let’s go,” she says.
“Angela, what about that tweet that says, ‘The storm is here’? That’s QAnon,” Guardian journalist Oliver Laughland asks, referring to the popular conspiracy theory’s slogan. “It was raining that day,” she responds. Stanton-King, who is running for the late John Lewis’ congressional seat in a longtime Democratic district, stands little to no chance of winning this November.