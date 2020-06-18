Georgia GOP Candidate Under Fire for Rants Against Muslims, Minorities
A congressional candidate in Georgia who finished first in a Republican primary last week is facing criticism for her “disgusting” remarks after videos surfaced of her launching into racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic tirades. In one video obtained by Politico, Marjorie Taylor Greene warned of an “Islamic invasion” and said men in Islamic countries have sex with “little boys.” In another, she claimed white men are the “most mistreated” group of people in America and said Black and Hispanic men are controlled by gangs. Greene, an outspoken QAnon conspiracy theorist, also railed against George Soros and said Confederate monuments should make Black people “proud” since the statues are a reminder that the country has made progress. House GOP leaders have condemned Greene’s videos, which Politico reports were likely made between 2017 and 2019. “The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said.