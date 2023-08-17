Georgia GOP Lawmaker Calls for Fani Willis’ Impeachment
‘UNDER ATTACK’
A Republican state senator in Georgia penned a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday moving to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her damning indictment against Donald Trump and 18 of his allies. “In our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened… to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis,” Colton Moore’s letter, which he shared on Twitter, read. He tweeted that “America is under attack,” claiming he’s “not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.” In a statement to far-right website Breitbart News, Moore said “We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.” The supposed threat of impeachment comes as Willis and her office attempt to drastically speed up Trump’s trial timeline, proposing a start date of March 4, 2024—the day before Super Tuesday. But, even as a fellow Republican, letter recipient Kemp has made it clear that the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen, seeming to side with Willis. Willis gave Trump, who faces racketeering and conspiracy charges, until next Friday to turn himself in.