Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Allowed to Run Again for Office, Judge Rules
SHE’S... BACK
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) can run again for elected office, a Georgia judge ruled Friday, dismissing arguments from a group of private citizens who sought to bar her from serving for violating her oath of office based on her alleged participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Judge Charles Beaudrot said in a 19-page ruling that the “challengers have produced insufficient evidence to show that Rep. Greene ‘engaged’ in that insurrection after she took the oath of office on January 3, 2021,” CNN reported. However, the final decision now rests with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State. Greene “urged, encouraged and helped facilitate violent resistance to our own government, our democracy and our Constitution,” argued Ron Fein, a lawyer for the voters who filed the challenge, concluding: “She engaged in insurrection.”