GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Defends Fundraiser’s Nazi Imagery
Former NFL player Herschel Walker, who is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, canceled a weekend fundraiser Wednesday after one of the hosts used a swastika comprised of syringes as her Twitter profile picture. Walker’s team had initially defended the woman, film and television producer Bettina Viviano-Langlais, when an Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist pointed the image out. “This is clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic,” a spokesman for Walker said. “Herschel unequivocally opposes anti-semitism and bigotry of all kinds.”
However, just hours later, Walker canned the event entirely. “Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign,” the campaign said. Viviano-Langlais’ credits include the much-derided Adam Sandler flick Jack and Jill and the also panned 1999 movie Three to Tango. She eventually changed her profile picture to a Texas flag inscribed with “God Bless Texas,” saying in a social media post that she did so “because of the left’s need to silence free speech.”