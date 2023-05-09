CHEAT SHEET
Georgia GOP's Far-Right Fringe Wants to Purge Moderate 'Traitors'
A small but growing far-right faction of the Republican Party in Georgia wants to empower party leaders to purge moderate “traitors” who aren’t sufficiently right-wing. The proposed rule change would allow the state’s GOP convention to block insufficiently extreme candidates from running as Republicans, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The group leading the charge, Georgia Republican Assembly, represents a radical but rising fringe of the state’s Republican party. Among its targets are Georgia Gov. Bryan Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who shot down Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.