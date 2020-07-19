Georgia Guv Refuses Mask Mandate but Wants to Gag Atlanta Mayor

Read it at 11Alive
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is slamming Gov. Brian Kemp for trying to gag her in their fight over a mask mandate. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bottoms said the emergency injunction that the anti-lockdown Republican is seeking won’t work. “Far more have sacrificed too much more for me to be silent,” she wrote. Kemp has filed a lawsuit to bar Bottoms from enacting any anti-coronavirus restrictions that go beyond what the state has put into effect. As part of that, he asked a judge to stop Bottoms from making public statements that she has the authority to do just that. Georgia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, reporting 4,689.