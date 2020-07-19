CHEAT SHEET
    Georgia Guv Refuses Mask Mandate but Wants to Gag Atlanta Mayor

    WHAT’S HE AFRAID OF?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Marcus Ingram/Getty

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is slamming Gov. Brian Kemp for trying to gag her in their fight over a mask mandate. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bottoms said the emergency injunction that the anti-lockdown Republican is seeking won’t work. “Far more have sacrificed too much more for me to be silent,” she wrote. Kemp has filed a lawsuit to bar Bottoms from enacting any anti-coronavirus restrictions that go beyond what the state has put into effect. As part of that, he asked a judge to stop Bottoms from making public statements that she has the authority to do just that. Georgia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, reporting 4,689.

    Read it at 11Alive