Georgia Guv Rejects Right-Wing Calls for Trump DA’s Impeachment
NOPE
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday shut down calls to hold a special legislative session to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis or defund her office. At a press conference, Kemp responded to MAGA efforts to thwart Willis’ prosecution of Donald Trump by saying he hadn’t seen “any evidence” to suggest holding a special session would be necessary. In fact, he suggested that doing so would be unconstitutional and unsuccessful. “As long as I am governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically,” Kemp said adding, “In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment. We will do what is right.” The attack on Willis was spearheaded by far-right state Sen. Colton Moore, who wrote a letter to the governor demanding a special legislative session to impeach Willis after Trump was indicted in Fulton County earlier this month.