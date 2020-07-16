CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Bars Cities From Issuing Mask Mandates
‘A BRIDGE TOO FAR’
Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp barred local governments from establishing mask mandates and extended the state’s coronavirus limitations in an executive order Wednesday. The order encourages state residents to wear masks in public, but explicitly states that no face covering mandates can be issued. Kemp has called mask mandates “a bridge too far,” and said such rules are not enforceable. The order comes as several cities—including Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta—battle the state in court to create face covering rules. “We continue to watch the data and the numbers,” Kemp said. “We’ve got to learn to deal with it, and we’re encouraging people to wear masks and follow the guidance that we have.”