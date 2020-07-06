Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency After Fourth of July Violence

Read it at AJC.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday declared a state of emergency after 30 residents were shot over the holiday weekend, with five killed. The order authorized 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to provide support at state buildings and allow state law enforcement to increase patrols on roadways and communities—particularly in Atlanta where five were killed, including an 8-year-old girl. “Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” Kemp said in a statement. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city... Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”