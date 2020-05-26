Georgia Guv to Trump: Ditch North Carolina, Let Us Host the GOP Convention Instead
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said on Tuesday that his state would be “honored” to host the Republican National Convention after President Trump threatened to pull the event out of North Carolina unless the Democratic governor can guarantee “full attendance.” Kemp pitched his state to Trump on Twitter, saying that he hopes the president will “consider the Peach State” with its “world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce.” Trump on Monday tweeted that Republicans “must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied,” or else they will be “reluctantly forced” to find another location for the convention.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has started to ease restrictions in the state, but large gatherings are still banned. Cooper has asserted that the fate of the convention will be determined by “health experts, data and science,” rather than by political demands.