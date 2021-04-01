GA House Republicans Vote to Revoke Delta’s Tax Breaks After CEO Slammed Voter Suppression Bill
GOING LOW
Republicans in Georgia’s House of Representatives have voted to repeal Delta’s multimillion dollar tax breaks in retaliation for the airline’s criticism of the state’s new voter suppression bill. CEO Ed Bastian followed other top Georgia-based companies in condemning the bill that will negatively impact minority voters. He called it “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections. The move to cut tax breaks must go through the senate before it becomes law. Delta Air Lines employs 33,000 people, making it the biggest private employer in Georgia.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp scolded Bastion for using “the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists.” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio also accused Delta of being “woke corporate hypocrites.”