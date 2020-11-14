Georgia Judge Denies Bail to Father and Son Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Shooting
A Georgia judge denied bail to two of the three men charged in the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis and Gregory McMichael, 34 and 64, respectively, must stay in jail until their trial. William Bryan, the third suspect in the shooting, was denied bond this summer. The three men are charged with murder, assault, and false imprisonment. Arbery’s mother had requested the judge hold bail because she believed they were “proud of what they’ve done” and would commit the same crimes again. The day before, a prosecutor read racist text messages and social media posts Travis McMichael had sent aloud in court. Attorneys for the father and son have denied racist motivations in the shooting. They allegedly shot and killed Arbery after he passed by their house on a jog. They contend they believe he was connected to recent thefts in their neighborhood.