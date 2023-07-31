CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Judge Slaps Down Trump’s Bid to Nix Possible Indictment
A Georgia judge on Monday rejected Trump’s attempt to wreck the Fulton County D.A.’s potential indictment against him. In a nine-page ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said that Trump and his allies can’t stop prosecutors from investigating his attempt to meddle in the 2020 presidential election results. McBurney argued that Trump hasn’t been the victim he claims to be, even referencing the former president’s attempts to capitalize politically off of the legal battle. “And for some, being the subject of criminal investigation can, a la Rumpelstiltskin, be turned into golden political capital, making it seem more providential than problematic,” McBurney wrote.