Georgia Man Allegedly Killed Wife’s Divorce Attorney, Set His Office Alight
HORRIFIC
A Georgia man allegedly killed his wife’s divorce attorney and left the body to burn in a law office that he set ablaze, an arrest affidavit says. Allen Tayeh, 65, was arrested after officers spotted him walking away from the smoldering building with burn injuries around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tayeh allegedly had a gun on him but the slain attorney, Douglas Lewis, was burned so badly that investigators have not yet determined what exactly killed him. “I think it’s something that every lawyer worries about in the back of their mind,” Kip Shepard, a colleague of Lewis, told WSB-TV 2. Douglas was poised to represent Tayeh's wife in a divorce hearing scheduled for next week. Tayeh faces charges of murder and arson in Gwinnett County, in northeast Atlanta.