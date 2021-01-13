Georgia Man Arrested After Capitol Riots Dies by Suicide
MORE LOSS OF LIFE
A Georgia man who was arrested after the Capitol riots for being on the grounds past curfew fatally shot himself in the chest, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Christopher Georgia, 53, of Alpharetta was detained by Washington, D.C., police several hours after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. He pleaded not guilty and returned home, where his body was found on Saturday, along with two rifles. His family and his attorney declined comment. He is the second suicide linked to the events of Jan. 6; a Capitol Police officer who responded to the riots also took his own life.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741