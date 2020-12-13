Georgia Man Attacked While Campaigning for Dem Senate Candidates: Police
A man campaigning in Georgia for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock was attacked Saturday morning, police said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the victim, who was not identified, was taking part in a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Stockbridge, about 20 miles from Atlanta, when he was targeted by a passerby who beat him before destroying his campaign signs. “A passerby stopped and confronted a supporter with physical aggression,” Henry County police Captain Randy Lee was quoted as saying. “The supporter suffered wounds to his face and head,” he said. Police said the suspect was subsequently charged with battery. Both Warnock and Ossoff condemned the attack, as did Ossoff’s Republican opponent in the upcoming runoff election, Sen. David Perdue.