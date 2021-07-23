Georgia Man Raped Murder Victim’s Tied-Up Corpse, Filmed It With His Phone: Cops

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man in an Atlanta suburb allegedly murdered a woman and then tied up her body with an extension cord and used his cell phone to film himself raping her. The remains of Mirsha Victor, 23, were discovered Tuesday in Henry County, Georgia. A second set of remains were found in the same area that the county coroner has yet to identify. Dennis Lane, 41, was arrested the day after Victor went missing in early July. He is charged along with two others—Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle—with Victor’s murder, false imprisonment, and tampering with evidence. Lane faces an additional charge of necrophilia.