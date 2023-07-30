Man Suffers Mysterious Fatal Electrocution After Jumping Into Georgia Lake
STRANGE SITUATION
A 24-year-old man mysteriously died after jumping into Georgia’s Lake Lanier on Thursday, authorities said. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told WSB-TV that the man, identified as Thomas Miner, jumped off a dock and was shocked by electricity in the water. A family friend then unsuccessfully attempted to get Miner out of the water using a ladder, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors navigated a boat over to Miner, where another person got into the lake to try and rescue him. That person later described to officials feeling a burning sensation in the water. The person swam ashore, switched off a power box, and was able to retrieve Miner, WSB-TV reported. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The source of the electricity is unclear, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.