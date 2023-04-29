Georgia Mom and 12-Year-Old Son Vanish on Shopping Trip

CHEAT SHEET
A Georgia mom going through a difficult divorce and her 12-year-old son seemingly vanished on a shopping trip a week ago. No one has heard from Brittany Wiley and Rodney Wiley Jr. since April 22 when they left a Covington home in her mom’s Ford Escape to run errands at Ross Dress for Less and Food Depot. Wiley, 37, called her mother after leaving Ross and said she was on the way to the supermarket—and her car was last seen heading that way. “Right now I just want to feel like my daughter and my grandson are okay, and that maybe emotionally it got to be too much, too heavy, and just needed to go. Just needed to take off for a little bit. And honestly, I hope that's all it is,” the mother, Florence Jones, told 11Alive.