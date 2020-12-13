Georgia Mom Charged With Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Her Children, Ages 5 and 6
‘HEARTBREAKING’
A 26-year-old mother of two from Gainsville, Georgia, has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbings of her 5- and 6-year old children, CNN reports. Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez has been charged with two counts each of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault in what the Hall County Sheriff's Office called a “heartbreaking” case.
Police responded to a 911 call on Friday after a neighbor saw Jaramillo-Hernandez bleeding from a knife wound outside her home. They found her son, aged 5, and daughter, aged 6, dead inside the home and transported her to the hospital for treatment. “Jaramillo-Hernandez killed the children with a knife and then turned the knife on herself, resulting in serious injuries,” the sheriff's office said Sunday when she was charged. Jaramillo-Hernandez, who did not yet have a lawyer, was expected to survive.