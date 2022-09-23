Nurse Filmed Woman Giving Birth and Posted Video to Snapchat, Cops Say
SERIOUSLY?
A Georgia nurse was arrested this week after a mother accused her of filming her in labor and posting the video to Snapchat, cops say. The arrest was made after Rachel Elizabeth Fastow allegedly entered a hospital room in Macon, Georgia—an hour south of Atlanta—to help deliver a child in May with her phone recording as it sat in the front pocket of her scrub top, leaving the camera’s flash on and all. Cops say other nurses in the room told Fastow that the flash was on, but the 26-year-old just quickly turned it off and returned it to her front pocket, where it continued recording. Fastow was slapped with a charge of eavesdropping, which is a felony in Georgia. She bailed out Wednesday after posting a $44,000 bond. The hospital where the incident is said to have occurred, Atrium Health Navicent, released a statement Friday to assure patients that their privacy is important to them, but did not specify whether Fastow had been fired or not.