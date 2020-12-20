Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    Days After White House Christmas Party, Georgia Pastor Tests Positive for COVID

    NOT VERY MERRY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Five days ago, Georgia megachurch pastor Jentezen Franklin attended a Christmas party at the White House, posing maskless in front of a holiday tree. On Sunday, Free Chapel in Gainesville announced that Franklin has tested positive for COVID-19. “He is doing extremely well,” another pastor, Javon Ruff said, according to TV station 11Alive. “He wants you to know that he’s doing great. We’re going to continue to pray for him, but he’s following the CDC guidelines.” The livestream of Sunday’s service showed many congregants without masks.

