Days After White House Christmas Party, Georgia Pastor Tests Positive for COVID

Read it at 11Alive
Five days ago, Georgia megachurch pastor Jentezen Franklin attended a Christmas party at the White House, posing maskless in front of a holiday tree. On Sunday, Free Chapel in Gainesville announced that Franklin has tested positive for COVID-19. “He is doing extremely well,” another pastor, Javon Ruff said, according to TV station 11Alive. “He wants you to know that he’s doing great. We’re going to continue to pray for him, but he’s following the CDC guidelines.” The livestream of Sunday’s service showed many congregants without masks.