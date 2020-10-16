Georgia Politician Vernon Jones Crowdsurfs Sans Mask at Trump Rally

CHEAT SHEET
Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones took his commitment to defying COVID-19 guidelines to a new level late Friday by crowdsurfing at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Macon. Jones, who gleefully wore no mask as he gave a thumbs up, has previously decried face coverings and other coronavirus preventatives. Many in the crowd also decided against wearing anything over their noses and mouths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises gathering in groups of no more than 10 people at a time, and concerts have been cancelled around the country due to the increased virus transmission risk they pose. Trump himself has already been infected with the new coronavirus, as have many who have attended his rallies.