Elections officials in Georgia have pushed back the state's presidential primary by nearly two months out of concern over the coronavirus pandemic. “Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Saturday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The move comes after Louisiana also postponed its presidential primary in a bid to fight the spreading coronavirus. The state will now hold its primary on June 20 rather than April 4.