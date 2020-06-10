Long Lines and Ballot Machine Problems Plague Georgia Primary Election
Long waits and problems with voting machines during Georgia’s primary elections on Tuesday have prompted authorities there to open an investigation into the “unacceptable” voting issues. “My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. In at least one county, DeKalb, officials reportedly ran out of paper ballots after voting machines failed. The state had twice postponed the elections due to the spread of the new coronavirus, and social distancing measures at polling places decreased capacity statewide. Voters in Atlanta told NPR they waited three hours to vote. Others told reporters they had stood outside their polling places for five. Former Vice President Joe Biden called the problems “completely unacceptable” on Tuesday night.