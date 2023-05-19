Georgia Prosecutor Drops Hint About Trump Charges Timeline
The prosecutor in Georgia heading up an investigation into allegations of Donald Trump’s meddling in the state’s 2020 presidential election result possibly disclosed details about when indictments in the case are set to be unsealed, according to The New York Times. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis detailed a plan for most of her staff to work remotely in the first three weeks of August and asked judges not to schedule trials for some of that period as she prepares to bring charges in the investigation. “Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Judicial Complex safe during this time,” she wrote in a letter Thursday to 21 Fulton County officials. According to the Times, the unusual step taken by Willis could suggest that that is when she’s expecting a grand jury to unseal indictments in the investigation into Trump and his allies.