Georgia Purges 100,000 ‘Obsolete and Outdated’ Names From Voter Rolls
SCRUBBED
Georgia is scratching out the names of more than 100,000 people from its voter rolls, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday. The names are being scrubbed to rid the state of “obsolete and outdated” voters. “Making sure Georgia’s voter rolls are up to date is key to ensuring the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “There is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the rolls.” About 67,000 names are for people who’ve requested a change of address, while another 34,000 are from those who’ve had election mail returned to sender within the last two general election cycles. The move comes months after the Republican-led state passed an election reform bill, which requires voter IDs for absentee ballots and limits the number of drop-off boxes in the state.