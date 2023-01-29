Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested for Public Intoxication in Dallas
SAY A HAIL MARY
The University of Georgia quarterback who led the team to its second national championship in a row has seemingly celebrated himself all the way to a jail cell. Senior Stetson Bennett, 25, was arrested in Dallas early Saturday after police responded to reports of a man banging on doors. Police arrested Bennett, an NFL Draft prospect, after they found he was publicly intoxicated and took him to a city detention center, where he was released around 11 p.m., according to WFAA. They did not say whether he was the man responsible for the ruckus. Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over Texas Christian University during the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month, his second consecutive title with the school.