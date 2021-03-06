Racketeering Expert Joins Georgia’s Probe of Trump Phone Call: Report
BRINGING DOWN THE DON
Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County in Georgia, has hired a racketeering specialist to join her probe of former President Trump’s attempts to pressure election officials, Reuters reports. The investigation, which started a month ago, is looking into whether Trump broke the law when he called the Georgia Secretary of State on Jan. 2 and asked him to “find” more Trump votes. Atlanta lawyer John Floyd worked with Willis previously on a 2015 racketeering case in which 11 teachers and school officials were convicted of lying about test scores.
The move indicates that investigators are considering hitting Trump with racketeering charges if they conclude that there was a concerted effort to coerce officials into changing election results, Reuters reports.