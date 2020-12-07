Georgia Re-Certifies Election Results After a Third and Hopefully Last Count
ONCE MORE WITH FEELING
Georgia election officials announced Monday the results of the state’s presidential race will be re-certified after yet another recount to reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a Monday press conference, marking the latest blow in the president’s attempts to change the election results in Georgia. Raffensperger’s announcement comes after three counts in the state. After Trump lost the initial election results, election officials started a manual hand recount ordered by the state. Once the hand-count again named Biden the winner, Trump’s campaign demands resulted in another official machine recount because the race was within the 0.5 percent margin. That final recount has since reconfirmed that Biden won Georgia by at least 12,000 votes. “Today the Secretary of State’s office will be re-certifying our state’s election results,” Raffensperger said. “Then the safe harbor under the United States Code to name electors is tomorrow, and then they will meet on December 14th to officially elect the next president.”