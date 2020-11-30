CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Rep. Austin Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19
Georgia Rep. Austin Scott (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. “Rep. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician,” a statement from his chief of staff, Jason Lawrence, read. “Austin and Vivien are appreciative of the prayers and well wishes.” Last week, fellow Georgia Republican congressman Rick Allen also announced he had tested positive for the disease, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.