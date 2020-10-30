Georgia Rep. Tests Positive for COVID Days After MAGA Rally
SPREADING
Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) on Friday announced he’d tested positive for the coronavirus, three days after stumping for President Donald Trump with Gov. Brian Kemp. In a statement, Ferguson said he had cold-like symptoms on Thursday night and took a COVID-19 test the next morning. “While the vast majority of my recent schedule has been virtual, we are beginning the process of reaching out to anyone I have seen in recent days,” Ferguson said, adding that he’d self-quarantine and work from home.
Just before the announcement, a spokesman for Kemp posted on Twitter that the governor and his wife learned Friday that they had been exposed to “an individual who received a positive result for COVID-19” and would also be self-quarantining. Kemp and Ferguson spoke at a Tuesday MAGA event in Manchester meant to counter Joe Biden’s campaign event in Warm Springs.