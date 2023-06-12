Georgia Republican Party Picks Election Deniers for Top Positions
DIRTY BIRDS OF A FEATHER
A phalanx of hardline conservatives known for peddling baseless claims of election fraud were chosen to pad the upper ranks of the Georgia Republican Party over the weekend, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Among the people tapped to lead the state party is Brian Pritchard, a right-wing talk show host who allegedly voted nine times while under probation for felony convictions. (He has called the allegations “not true.”) Pritchard, who will serve as the party’s first vice-chair, has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, and accused Republican state officials of complicity in the supposed plot. The party’s new second vice-chair is David Cross, a lawyer who has similarly trafficked in election fraud lies, according to the Journal-Constitution. The party secretary and assistant secretary positions will be filled by Caroline Jeffords and Suzi Voyles, respectively. Both women are involved in lawsuits alleging bogus ballots undermined the election, the Journal-Constitution reported.