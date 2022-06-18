Herschel Walker Says He’s ‘Never Denied’ His Children
PANTS ON FIRE
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker appeared on stage at a conservative event in Nashville on Saturday and played down the recent controversy surrounding the news he had several children he never publicly acknowledged—all while routinely blasting absentee fathers. “I’ve never denied any of my kids,” Walker said at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering. “I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family...[The media] saw the truth, knew the truth, and they still wrote the article.” The crowd welcomed Walker with a standing ovation, the Tennessean reported. The Daily Beast broke the news earlier this week of Walker having three children he had apparently kept secret from the public. The former football star, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, had to be taken to court before he would issue a declaration of paternity or pay child support in the case of one of the children. In a 40-minute interview with the Beast following the first article, Walker dodged questions about his other son. However, Walker later acknowledged the other son in a campaign statement.