Georgia Republicans Fear Trump is Harming Senate Runoff Chances, Says Report
YESTERDAY’S MAN
Republican leaders in Georgia appear to be in a panic. According to the Washington Post, top GOP officials in the state are growing more and more fearful about their chances in January’s Senate runoffs, and now see Trump’s unpopularity with some voters as a big liability. On a call with donors last week, embattled Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue reportedly stressed that, while he supports Trump, he confronted an “anti-Trump vote in Georgia” in the first round of voting, and that runoff victory will depend on getting “enough conservative Republicans out to vote” in Atlanta suburbs who may have opposed Trump’s reelection. Perdue spokesman John Burke said the senator has been “President Trump’s strongest ally in the Senate,” and that he’s “proud to have his support.”